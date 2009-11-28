The extremely occasional blog of Colleen Lindsay, professional nerd, cat herder, publishing optimist, and sartorial tragedy.
Saturday, November 28, 2009
And the winner of the Kelly Gay/Alan DeNiro book set is:
Chris Kammerud!
Congratulations, Chris! You've won a copy of Kelly Gay's THE BETTER PART OF DARKNESS and Alan DeNiro's TOTAL OBLIVION, MORE OR LESS! Email me your mailing address, please, so I can get those out to you!
6 comments:
Congrats to Chris!
Congrats!
Wanted to say i saw total oblivion on the shelf at B&N and it stood out fantastically! It easily draws a browsing eye (i will be buying it for christmas)
