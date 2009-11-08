Sunday, November 8, 2009

Hilarious SNL parody of Twilight starring Taylor Swift - enjoy!

posted by at
Reactions: 
tags:

22 comments:

annerallen said...

Thanks! The insane laughter you're hearing is me. I really needed this laugh today. You do keep us informed about the really important things, Colleen.

November 8, 2009 at 1:22 PM
Robert W. Leonard said...

That is hilarious! I needed a good laugh today, thanks! :)

November 8, 2009 at 2:56 PM
jessjordan said...

I seriously needed a laugh after the week I've had. Thanks,
Colleen!

November 8, 2009 at 3:04 PM
Whidget said...

THAT WAS HILARIOUS!

Bridget

November 8, 2009 at 6:46 PM
Scobberlotcher said...

Watched that last night and cracked up! Plus, I loved Swift helping to spoof Kate Gosselin's hair.

November 8, 2009 at 9:30 PM
Sharon Mayhew said...

UGH...I couldn't get the sound to work. It's a good thing I taped SNL. I can't wait to watch it tomorrow after my daughter gets home from school tomorrow.

November 8, 2009 at 9:32 PM
Sharon Mayhew said...

UGH...I couldn't get the sound to work. It's a good thing I taped SNL. I can't wait to watch it tomorrow after my daughter gets home from school tomorrow.

November 8, 2009 at 9:38 PM
globalgal said...

Grrr.. really wanted to watch this.. alas, only for US viewers.

November 8, 2009 at 11:20 PM
CKHB said...

Okay, that was AWESOME.

November 9, 2009 at 8:57 AM
Carradee said...

That was funny. :-) I still think I prefer this one, though.

November 9, 2009 at 7:20 PM
Bethany Wiggins said...

I laughed so hard I couldn't even see the clip through my tears. I had to watch it twice. Thank you. Humor is inspiring.

November 9, 2009 at 9:52 PM
Sharon Mayhew said...

My thirteen year old and I watched SNL tonight. We loved Taylor...The only scene I could hae done without is the prison scene. I'm glad she and I can talk about a lot, but man I hate to explain some things....

November 9, 2009 at 10:37 PM
Perfecto said...

That's fantastic!

-Perfecto

www.seeingpastred.blogspot.com

November 11, 2009 at 1:37 PM
Bane of Anubis said...

Too funny!

November 11, 2009 at 3:13 PM
Annarkie said...

ROTFL That was too much!

November 11, 2009 at 10:51 PM
ChristaCarol said...

Hah! Awesome. They did really good making it! Still laughing. Thanks for sharing, Colleen. Taylor is adorable.

November 12, 2009 at 11:51 AM
Jodi Meadows said...

Kills me. So funny. :D

November 12, 2009 at 8:16 PM
Lily Cate said...

Bill Heder is seriously the best part of SNL right now.

November 14, 2009 at 11:01 AM
VampireSmitten said...

<3d it! would totally watch it!

November 15, 2009 at 5:45 AM
janay said...

cool....................................................................................................

November 21, 2009 at 7:15 AM
sanjeet said...

That is hilarious! I needed a good laugh today, thanks

Work from home India

December 11, 2009 at 10:36 AM
sanjeet said...

You do keep us informed about the really important things,

Work from home India

December 11, 2009 at 1:01 PM

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)