Miep Gies, the last surviving member of the group who helped protect Anne Frank and her family from the Nazis - and the person responsible for collecting and saving all of Anne Frank's personal papers - has died in the Netherlands at the age of 100
.
Rest in peace, Miep, and thank you for sharing Anne's life with the world.
10 comments:
Amen.
Thank you for posting this - I'd missed the news.
Thank you for sharing. I hadn't heard. The world is less for her loss.
Rest in peace, liefe Miep. I can still remember how it felt to walk behind the bookcase at age 7. May we never forget.
Thank you for sharing. I don't know how many times I've read THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK for myself and for my (former) students. (I've written a pb manuscript on WWII and my current WIP is a mg about the same time period.) Miep made a difference to all of us. R.I.P.
Amen.
Thank you for sharing.
Rest in peace Miep Gies. I did not hear the news about her passing today. Patti
I too missed the news. Thank you Colleen for posting this.
The Diary of Anne Frank is a very special book and one that I treasure.
Rest in peace dear Miep Gies. May she be reunited into the arms of brave little Anne.
I cannot read about this without tears. Even though she's gone, her story remains.
