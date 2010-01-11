Monday, January 11, 2010

Rest in peace, Miep Gies.


Miep Gies, the last surviving member of the group who helped protect Anne Frank and her family from the Nazis - and the person responsible for collecting and saving all of Anne Frank's personal papers - has died in the Netherlands at the age of 100.

Rest in peace, Miep, and thank you for sharing Anne's life with the world.
Bane of Anubis said...

Amen.

January 11, 2010 at 7:42 PM
Virginia said...

Thank you for posting this - I'd missed the news.

January 11, 2010 at 7:57 PM
hoppytoad79 said...

Thank you for sharing. I hadn't heard. The world is less for her loss.

January 11, 2010 at 8:57 PM
Anissa said...

Rest in peace, liefe Miep. I can still remember how it felt to walk behind the bookcase at age 7. May we never forget.

January 11, 2010 at 9:22 PM
Sharon Mayhew said...

Thank you for sharing. I don't know how many times I've read THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK for myself and for my (former) students. (I've written a pb manuscript on WWII and my current WIP is a mg about the same time period.) Miep made a difference to all of us. R.I.P.

January 12, 2010 at 12:20 AM
Rachel said...

Amen.

January 12, 2010 at 12:53 AM
Anna C. Morrison said...

Thank you for sharing.

January 12, 2010 at 1:18 AM
Patti K. said...

Rest in peace Miep Gies. I did not hear the news about her passing today. Patti

January 12, 2010 at 1:19 AM
Wendy (aka quillfeather). said...

I too missed the news. Thank you Colleen for posting this.

The Diary of Anne Frank is a very special book and one that I treasure.

Rest in peace dear Miep Gies. May she be reunited into the arms of brave little Anne.

January 12, 2010 at 4:59 AM
jmartinlibrary said...

I cannot read about this without tears. Even though she's gone, her story remains.

January 12, 2010 at 4:19 PM

