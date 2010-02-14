Sunday, February 14, 2010

Building Your Author Brand: A Course for Writers

A frequent question I hear at writers conferences is how authors can effectively build their platform and their own personal brand.

One great way is to take a class like the one my colleague June Rifkin Clark is teaching at the end of February. June, who was a literary agent for many years, got her start as a marketing and branding expert. Now she works with authors and businesses on how to build brands. Lucky for you, June also teaches an inexpensive workshop in brand-building for authors. And if you're in the New York City area, you can sign up for this class now:
BUILDING YOUR AUTHOR "BRAND"
A Course for Writers

Six Wednesdays, starting February 24 and running through March 31
6:00-8:00 PM

Cost: $240
Whether seeking a publisher, self-publishing, or simply wanting to attract an audience for your work, it's all about your "brand." Over the course of 6-weeks, you'll hone your brand and master platform-building tactics and social media tools that'll cultivate readers and fans, create buzz, and get you noticed!

Location: Pearl Studios, 500 Eighth Ave., New York, NY

For more information and to register, email June at june (at) juneclark.com or call her at (917) 677-9600.
(Oh, and I'll be a guest-speaker on one of these nights, too!)
Gehayi said...

What IS an "author brand"? I've heard of authors being brand names, but I've never heard of an author brand before.

February 14, 2010 at 6:17 PM
Watery Tart said...

From my marketing days, brand is all the things conjured to mind with a name. Sometimes they are product specific... like the Grisham brand would call to mind legal thrillers. But some 'brands' call much more than that, and if a not-yet-published author can offer up branding before there is even a book, it is a definite advantage. Sadly, this seems to be MOST possible for celebrities, but also works for various professionals and I THINK can work if you do something phenomenal (think the Julie and Julia woman).

What I DON'T know, is if there are contraindications. My personal brand (in reasonable progress, considering its newness) is rather more silly than my fiction. Is that a problem?

February 14, 2010 at 6:52 PM
Meghan Ward said...

Please let us know if she does a West Coast version of this workshop at some point. Thanks!

February 20, 2010 at 12:42 AM

