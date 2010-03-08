The extremely occasional blog of Colleen Lindsay, professional nerd, cat herder, publishing optimist, and sartorial tragedy.
Monday, March 8, 2010
Academy Award Winning Movie Trailer. With Endless Cliches!
The best movie trailer of all time for a movie that doesn't exist! Seriously, if this doesn't make you laugh, you have NO SENSE OF HUMOR! Either that, or you have never watched an American movie trailer...enjoy!
25 comments:
Ref: This scene doesn't make it to the final cut of the movie.
I might have to have that tattooed on my chest.
Priceless.
I can't even pick a favorite part. That was hilarious.
Although the "statement repeated on douchebags' facebook pages" was pretty awesome.
LOL! So hilarious. Reminds me a lot of DaVinci's "Title of the Song": http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=281ax7Ovlsg&feature=related
That was absolutely fantastic! :D
Thanks for posting this Lindsay. That was hilarious. I was crying. Hooray, I guess I have a sense of humor!
That was just... I don't even know what to say except, CATCHPHRASE!
Brilliantly done! I love the use of standard trailer music too.
Jay, you beat me to the catchphrase comment! I'll just have to say this is made of awesome.
Ahhh, that ruled my world. Stealing this to post in my blog. Thanks for the larff. :D
So so funny! I just emailed this blog post link to my entire family.
As Maria commented, "Priceless."
Fantastic! (although I'm somewhat ashamed to admit I had to explain it to my husband)
laugh, laugh, laugh, laugh....brilliant.
For the love of God, I have to write my whole freaking book over now! Thanks, Colleen (looks directly at camera) - you did this to me. (Scene cuts to angry writer tearing up pages.)
When does it come out? KIDDING! Very funny. I will be a douchebag and post this on my facebook page.
That was very funny.
Thanks for posting as I was in need of a good laugh.
Now I'm going to go watch it again - brilliant!
Inserting comment that's equal parts humorous and insightful thereby sure to catch agent's eye which will lead to representation and major book deal and forever happiness even though author is already represented, but still can't help throwing herself at said Swivet anyway.
All done with audible of Paperback Writer in background.
A movie that isn't a movie with a trailer that's better than the movie would have been anyway. You sure that's not playing this week at SXSW? It'd be a hit.
Keeping it weird here in Austin, TX.
Helen
I'm not entirely sure whether I should burst into laughter or tears. Mind you, I did burst into laughter but felt vaguely guilty about it. I found this blog totally by accident in my eternal exploration of the interwebs, but I must say, satire is the greatest form of sadism. I guess no more domestic movies for me for six weeks -- must have seen my shadow.
Thank you for the hilarious, if depressing, video.
GREAT! Thank you so much for sharing this. This has to be the funniest thing I've seen in a long time. =D
Brilliant video. :-D
Brilliant blog in general, in fact. If you're interested, I've listed your site at:
http://www.inkygirl.com/lovely-blog-award-15-sites-to-visit/
i cant see the video!
