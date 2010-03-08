Monday, March 8, 2010

Academy Award Winning Movie Trailer. With Endless Cliches!

The best movie trailer of all time for a movie that doesn't exist! Seriously, if this doesn't make you laugh, you have NO SENSE OF HUMOR! Either that, or you have never watched an American movie trailer...enjoy!

25 comments:

Maria Zannini said...

Ref: This scene doesn't make it to the final cut of the movie.

I might have to have that tattooed on my chest.

Priceless.

March 8, 2010 at 5:56 PM
Christi Goddard said...

I can't even pick a favorite part. That was hilarious.

Although the "statement repeated on douchebags' facebook pages" was pretty awesome.

March 8, 2010 at 6:05 PM
Rachel said...

LOL! So hilarious. Reminds me a lot of DaVinci's "Title of the Song": http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=281ax7Ovlsg&feature=related

March 8, 2010 at 7:00 PM
ElegantSnobbery said...

That was absolutely fantastic! :D

March 8, 2010 at 7:15 PM
A.L. Sonnichsen said...

Thanks for posting this Lindsay. That was hilarious. I was crying. Hooray, I guess I have a sense of humor!

March 8, 2010 at 7:29 PM
Jay said...

That was just... I don't even know what to say except, CATCHPHRASE!

March 8, 2010 at 7:33 PM
mynfel said...

Brilliantly done! I love the use of standard trailer music too.

March 8, 2010 at 7:45 PM
annerallen said...

Jay, you beat me to the catchphrase comment! I'll just have to say this is made of awesome.

March 8, 2010 at 10:05 PM
shonagonchan said...

Ahhh, that ruled my world. Stealing this to post in my blog. Thanks for the larff. :D

March 8, 2010 at 10:52 PM
Terresa said...

So so funny! I just emailed this blog post link to my entire family.

As Maria commented, "Priceless."

March 9, 2010 at 2:34 AM
Melissa said...

Fantastic! (although I'm somewhat ashamed to admit I had to explain it to my husband)

March 9, 2010 at 6:55 AM
GrrlgeniusBklyn said...

laugh, laugh, laugh, laugh....brilliant.

March 9, 2010 at 10:50 AM
Debra L. Schubert said...

For the love of God, I have to write my whole freaking book over now! Thanks, Colleen (looks directly at camera) - you did this to me. (Scene cuts to angry writer tearing up pages.)

March 9, 2010 at 10:50 AM
Mean Marie said...

When does it come out? KIDDING! Very funny. I will be a douchebag and post this on my facebook page.

March 9, 2010 at 12:47 PM
Sandra said...

That was very funny.

Thanks for posting as I was in need of a good laugh.

Now I'm going to go watch it again - brilliant!

March 10, 2010 at 11:09 AM
jdcoughlin said...

Inserting comment that's equal parts humorous and insightful thereby sure to catch agent's eye which will lead to representation and major book deal and forever happiness even though author is already represented, but still can't help throwing herself at said Swivet anyway.
All done with audible of Paperback Writer in background.

March 11, 2010 at 11:15 AM
Helen Ginger said...

A movie that isn't a movie with a trailer that's better than the movie would have been anyway. You sure that's not playing this week at SXSW? It'd be a hit.

Keeping it weird here in Austin, TX.

Helen

March 15, 2010 at 1:44 PM
Dennis said...

I'm not entirely sure whether I should burst into laughter or tears. Mind you, I did burst into laughter but felt vaguely guilty about it. I found this blog totally by accident in my eternal exploration of the interwebs, but I must say, satire is the greatest form of sadism. I guess no more domestic movies for me for six weeks -- must have seen my shadow.

Thank you for the hilarious, if depressing, video.

March 15, 2010 at 9:48 PM
just Joan said...

GREAT! Thank you so much for sharing this. This has to be the funniest thing I've seen in a long time. =D

March 16, 2010 at 5:45 PM
Inkygirl said...

Brilliant video. :-D
Brilliant blog in general, in fact. If you're interested, I've listed your site at:
http://www.inkygirl.com/lovely-blog-award-15-sites-to-visit/

March 18, 2010 at 10:01 AM
