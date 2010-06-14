Monday, June 14, 2010

How I spent my (five day) summer vacation:

My five days in Washington State involved the following: cats, lumberjacks, cotton candy, snakes, swallows, bald eagles, aggressive ravens, double-buck saws, axes, log rolling, a friendly hog, ice cream, river wading, rock climbing, red wine, apple cider, meatloaf, halibut, wildflowers, strong coffee, giant black slugs, volunteer firemen, free-range mountain hounds, lunch with two writers, one lamentable attempt at using the Seattle public transportation system and - last but not least - one memorable lesson in teaching a 4-year old how to pee in the woods.

How was YOUR weekend?
14 comments:

Ted Cross said...

I stayed up late watching the US tie England in the World Cup, and then prepared for my first vacation in over a year - London here I come!

June 14, 2010 at 1:32 AM
Margaret said...

Wow, you did a little of everything. My weekend has been swallowed by the tail end of the school year. Though neither of my boys are ready to graduate high school, there's always last minute planning and going to friends' grad parties.

I'd take yours over mine any day :D. One of my boys earned the nickname "Nature Boy" one year some time ago because of that same lesson you describe.

June 14, 2010 at 2:23 AM
The Goddess of Boho said...

Crazy weekend you had eh?
Nice blog btw!
xoxo

June 14, 2010 at 4:38 AM
steeleweed said...

Sounds like you had a surfeit of wildlife - hope there was some wild life included. I envy you - we all need some of that for the sake our souls.

My working vacation is just starting - trying to pack up 40 years of STUFF, field phone calls from the office, write another few chapters - business as usual.

BTW: The 4-year-old was a girl, right?

June 14, 2010 at 7:48 AM
Debra L Martin said...

Wow, mine was not nearly as entertaining. Spent the weekend tweaking the new website and getting this week's author interviews lined up.

Hardly compares to teaching a 4 year to pee in the woods....just saying.

June 14, 2010 at 8:58 AM
Watery Tart said...

Seattle has a publis transit system? I thought that was just a theory.

(I've lived on two Washington borders, so I envy your time there--hope it was fun!)

June 14, 2010 at 10:15 AM
Lori Verni-Fogarsi said...

Hi Colleen: I was checking your blog before querying you (sad to see you're closed for June), but I had to laugh when I saw your post... it reminded me of my blog post after attending the Backspace conference. (Minus the wildlife, of course.)

"...lunch with a friend I haven't seen in 10 years, an authentic Spanish dinner with my cousin Ellen, a harrowing ride on a pedi-cab (those people are nuts!), and enough wine Friday night to keep me marinated for a week. The shoe shopping was good, the hotel was great, and I met a fantastic singer whose performances I look forward to."

Hope you enjoy the rest of your "break" (sarcastic knuckle-cracking), and hope to speak with you in July!

June 14, 2010 at 11:15 AM
jmartinlibrary said...

Sounds like an action packed vacation. I hope it was restorative and provided plenty of tweet fodder. ;)

June 14, 2010 at 2:11 PM
Working Stiffs said...

I still want to know more about the friendly hog...

June 15, 2010 at 6:02 AM
ciarcullen said...

Sounds just like Brooklyn. Not sure why you bothered to go at all!

June 15, 2010 at 9:43 AM
clindsay said...

Well, the hog was being raffled and I suppose he was being overly solicitous to anyone who might actually win him so as to give him a fighting chance at not becoming bacon.

Actual raffle entry said: "Cutting and wrapping is your responsibility." Gag!

June 15, 2010 at 1:19 PM
Roland D. Yeomans said...

Let's see : you dealt with snakes, aggressive ravens, cats, giant black slugs, and a friendly hog. Plus you trained a childish mind how to pee in the woods.

You sure you didn't spend five days in Congress?

Sounds like you had an interesting time. What is that Chinese curse? May you live in interesting times.

Have a healing hiatus from the surge of queries, Roland

June 23, 2010 at 3:28 AM
Anonymous said...

I want to know more about the aggressive ravens!

July 4, 2010 at 8:25 PM
dining tables said...

Having all those things in a five days vacation is amazing. It looks like that you had some kind of nature adventure. Congratulations for a very successful vacation.

July 28, 2010 at 5:19 AM

