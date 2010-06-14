How I spent my (five day) summer vacation:

My five days in Washington State involved the following: cats, lumberjacks, cotton candy, snakes, swallows, bald eagles, aggressive ravens, double-buck saws, axes, log rolling, a friendly hog, ice cream, river wading, rock climbing, red wine, apple cider, meatloaf, halibut, wildflowers, strong coffee, giant black slugs, volunteer firemen, free-range mountain hounds, lunch with two writers, one lamentable attempt at using the Seattle public transportation system and - last but not least - one memorable lesson in teaching a 4-year old how to pee in the woods.
How was YOUR weekend?
I stayed up late watching the US tie England in the World Cup, and then prepared for my first vacation in over a year - London here I come!
Wow, you did a little of everything. My weekend has been swallowed by the tail end of the school year. Though neither of my boys are ready to graduate high school, there's always last minute planning and going to friends' grad parties.
I'd take yours over mine any day :D. One of my boys earned the nickname "Nature Boy" one year some time ago because of that same lesson you describe.
Crazy weekend you had eh?
Nice blog btw!
xoxo
Sounds like you had a surfeit of wildlife - hope there was some wild life included. I envy you - we all need some of that for the sake our souls.
My working vacation is just starting - trying to pack up 40 years of STUFF, field phone calls from the office, write another few chapters - business as usual.
BTW: The 4-year-old was a girl, right?
Wow, mine was not nearly as entertaining. Spent the weekend tweaking the new website and getting this week's author interviews lined up.
Hardly compares to teaching a 4 year to pee in the woods....just saying.
Seattle has a publis transit system? I thought that was just a theory.
(I've lived on two Washington borders, so I envy your time there--hope it was fun!)
Hi Colleen: I was checking your blog before querying you (sad to see you're closed for June), but I had to laugh when I saw your post... it reminded me of my blog post after attending the Backspace conference. (Minus the wildlife, of course.)
"...lunch with a friend I haven't seen in 10 years, an authentic Spanish dinner with my cousin Ellen, a harrowing ride on a pedi-cab (those people are nuts!), and enough wine Friday night to keep me marinated for a week. The shoe shopping was good, the hotel was great, and I met a fantastic singer whose performances I look forward to."
Hope you enjoy the rest of your "break" (sarcastic knuckle-cracking), and hope to speak with you in July!
Sounds like an action packed vacation. I hope it was restorative and provided plenty of tweet fodder. ;)
I still want to know more about the friendly hog...
Sounds just like Brooklyn. Not sure why you bothered to go at all!
Well, the hog was being raffled and I suppose he was being overly solicitous to anyone who might actually win him so as to give him a fighting chance at not becoming bacon.
Actual raffle entry said: "Cutting and wrapping is your responsibility." Gag!
Let's see : you dealt with snakes, aggressive ravens, cats, giant black slugs, and a friendly hog. Plus you trained a childish mind how to pee in the woods.
You sure you didn't spend five days in Congress?
Sounds like you had an interesting time. What is that Chinese curse? May you live in interesting times.
Have a healing hiatus from the surge of queries, Roland
I want to know more about the aggressive ravens!
Having all those things in a five days vacation is amazing. It looks like that you had some kind of nature adventure. Congratulations for a very successful vacation.
