In which I leave agenting for life with a flightless, aquatic bird in formal wear.

I can finally make this news public:
I'm leaving the great people at FinePrint Literary Management; my last official day as an agent will be this Friday, August 6th. I'll be moving back into a publishing position, and on Monday I'll be starting a new job at Penguin, working in an online capacity. (Details about the new position when I'm permitted to share.)
I'm sure that many of you will have questions. Please feel free to leave them in the comments field. I'm preparing a much longer post about this for later in the week, and I'll try to answer as many questions as I can in that post.
Cheers!
