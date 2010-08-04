Wednesday, August 4, 2010

In which I leave agenting for life with a flightless, aquatic bird in formal wear.

I can finally make this news public:

I'm leaving the great people at FinePrint Literary Management; my last official day as an agent will be this Friday, August 6th. I'll be moving back into a publishing position, and on Monday I'll be starting a new job at Penguin, working in an online capacity. (Details about the new position when I'm permitted to share.)

I'm sure that many of you will have questions. Please feel free to leave them in the comments field. I'm preparing a much longer post about this for later in the week, and I'll try to answer as many questions as I can in that post.

Cheers!
posted by at
Reactions: 
tags: , , ,

85 comments:

Steve Berman said...

I wish you much luck!

August 4, 2010 at 7:58 AM
Kay Bigelow said...

Congratulations on your new position. I can't wait to hear the details of your job at Penguin. (Will they let you wear Dr. Seuss sneakers, though?)

August 4, 2010 at 8:04 AM
mynfel said...

Good luck and thanks for everything you've done!

August 4, 2010 at 8:07 AM
Kwana said...

Congratulations on your new position! Swim happily in your new duds.

August 4, 2010 at 8:20 AM
Scott said...

Congrats.

August 4, 2010 at 8:22 AM
Guy LeCharles Gonzalez said...

Awesome! Congratulations!!!

August 4, 2010 at 8:24 AM
Meg Walker said...

A great company. And they are lucky to have you. Best of luck, Colleen.

August 4, 2010 at 8:31 AM
Mary Akers said...

Wow, exciting changes. Congratulations and good luck!

August 4, 2010 at 8:37 AM
Stacey Graham said...

Congratulations on your new position, I hope you and the flightless bird will be very happy for a long long time. =]

August 4, 2010 at 8:37 AM
David H. Burton said...

Congratulations! Looking forward to hearing more about it!

August 4, 2010 at 8:38 AM
R.J. Crowther Jr. said...

Congratulations! I know you'll do a brilliant job at Penguin. China Mieville, Terry Brooks, and so many amazing authors will forever sing your praises for carrying their torches into the world and across the infosphere. And I will forever sing them too, my lovely friend. Thank you for everything you've taught me, and for all your support and encouragement. Best of luck, and here's to new beginnings. Excelsior! Rob

August 4, 2010 at 8:49 AM
Dawn Bonnevie said...

Congrats and all the best. Love those penguins, just hope the feline overlords approve :)

August 4, 2010 at 8:57 AM
Kristi said...

Congrats and best of luck in your new venture!

August 4, 2010 at 9:13 AM
Jason Myers said...

Congratulations, Colleen. All the best. Watch out for that bird though, penguins are a suspicious lot.

August 4, 2010 at 9:16 AM
Maria Zannini said...

Best of luck at your new job. I'm excited for you!

Can't wait to hear more.

August 4, 2010 at 9:16 AM
Elizabeth Schechter said...

Wow! Congratulations, and thank you so much for sharing your knowledge base. It's been a huge help!

August 4, 2010 at 9:18 AM
brian_ohio said...

Sounds both sad and exciting! I wish you well! And I hope you're still able to tweet, you always offer such great insight and information.

August 4, 2010 at 9:22 AM
Amy said...

Big congrats, that's very awesome. :)

August 4, 2010 at 9:23 AM
Laura Renegar said...

Congratulations on your new position! Penguins tweet, right?

August 4, 2010 at 9:29 AM
Debra L. Schubert said...

Best of luck to you along your journey! And, I'm a Fleetwood Mac freak, so I've got a major soft spot for penguins. ;-)

August 4, 2010 at 9:33 AM
Heather Kephart said...

Wow! Good luck! How exciting.

August 4, 2010 at 9:40 AM
mary beth bass said...

Congratulations!!! I hope you plan to continue blogging.

August 4, 2010 at 9:41 AM
Marisa Birns said...

What happy news for you! Working at Penguin sounds like a great move...

Congrats and good luck. :)

August 4, 2010 at 9:44 AM
Maureen McGowan said...

Good luck with the new job, Coleen!

August 4, 2010 at 9:52 AM
JohnO said...

Congrats, Colleen! Considering all the good stuff you do -- I'm thinking of Backspace and #askagent as just two examples -- I'm sure Penguin is going benefit hugely.

August 4, 2010 at 10:08 AM
KD said...

Huzzah! A reliable source of cat-food-money, earned by doing something you do so well!

August 4, 2010 at 10:09 AM
Terri Coop said...

WTG, congrats, and all the best! Please don't forget us tweeps out here in virtual land.

Terri

August 4, 2010 at 10:09 AM
Jen said...

Very cool!! Tell Mr. Colgan I said hi if you run into him. Cheers!!

August 4, 2010 at 10:14 AM
Leatherdykeuk said...

Good luck. You'll be greatly missed.

August 4, 2010 at 10:14 AM
shayera said...

Congratulations!

August 4, 2010 at 10:25 AM
Damien Walters Grintalis said...

Congratulations on your new position, Colleen. I wish you all the best.

August 4, 2010 at 10:31 AM
Lisa Iriarte said...

I wish you all the best, Colleen. It sounds like you have exciting days ahead.

August 4, 2010 at 10:33 AM
bonniea said...

Congratulations! I'm so happy for you!

August 4, 2010 at 10:34 AM
moonrat said...

CONGRATS!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

August 4, 2010 at 10:37 AM
B. K. Birch said...

Congratulations! I look forward to working with you in the future. (How's that for optimism???)

Stay strong and thank you for all you have done.

August 4, 2010 at 10:51 AM
Nathan Bransford said...

Congratulations on the new role!

August 4, 2010 at 10:53 AM
Nicole Zoltack said...

Congrats on your new venture!

August 4, 2010 at 11:05 AM
L.J. Boldyrev said...

Congrats on the new position! Best of luck!

August 4, 2010 at 11:26 AM
HWPetty said...

Congratulations on the new position! Penguin's a great house!.

August 4, 2010 at 11:29 AM
Miriam S. Forster said...

WOW! That is amazing news! I'll miss your agenting rants, of course, but I'm very happy for you.

August 4, 2010 at 11:32 AM
Shelia Taylor said...

I don't know you personally, but I follow your blog & tweets. Congratulations. You've been a wealther of information to the insides of the publishing world. Best of luck to you & the kitties!

August 4, 2010 at 11:33 AM
KAK said...

Congrats on the new gig. I'm sure you'll be pivotal in the techno Spheniscidae's diabolical plans to take over the world.

August 4, 2010 at 11:37 AM
akashina said...

Congratulations, and good luck! Thank you for everything you have done!

August 4, 2010 at 11:42 AM
Chris Graham said...

So sorry to see you go, but wish you the absolute best of luck in your new role. Thank you, thank you, thank you for everything you've done for us over the years!

August 4, 2010 at 11:44 AM
Kate Rados said...

Congratulations mah dear! So proud of you :)

August 4, 2010 at 11:58 AM
Carol Anne said...

Best of luck to, you. I don't know you personally but you gave me some great advice regarding my manuscript earlier in the year that was so helpful.
Good luck in your new position!

August 4, 2010 at 12:03 PM
JM Kelley said...

Tons and tons of luck to you in your new position. I hope you find much success and satisfaction. Just promise you'll keep on tweeting. This lurker needs the daily chuckle, okay?

August 4, 2010 at 12:10 PM
Shonagon_chan said...

HUGE congrats. It's easy to see how hard you work and how much you love this business. Best of luck to you. ^_^

I do have a question, Miss Lindsay, if you don't mind. See, months ago I tailored a query letter exactly to your standards based on pretty much everything you'd ever said, anywhere. I guess I stalked your blog in a way. ;)

It was right before you closed to queries and I was going to send it the day you opened your queue again.

I realize you're no longer agenting, but I wondered if I couldn't send it to you anyway - just to see if you would have liked it or not. Just out of curiosity. Because it's always been your query letter, this one.

I'm sure you'll continue to get hundreds of queries a week regardless of your new position, and no matter how many times you tell people.

But then I thought, well, it can't hurt to just ask, right?

Major congrats.

(Hello mynfel! I'm Kapunua on deviantart. :)

August 4, 2010 at 12:28 PM
Faye Hughes said...

Congratulations, Colleen, on your new position.

Faye

August 4, 2010 at 12:28 PM
Kim said...

Hugs and only the best for you, Colleen. x0

ps. Hope Stinkyboy is feeling better today. You're a good kitty mum!

August 4, 2010 at 12:42 PM
historywriter said...

All the best in your new position. Have truly enjoyed your tweets and advise at #askagent. I hope you have informed your feline overlords about the move to birds.

August 4, 2010 at 12:42 PM
ArkansasCyndi said...

WOW! I wish you great luck and happiness with Penguin,

August 4, 2010 at 12:47 PM
Bill Peschel said...

I'm very happy for you. My first book's coming from Penguin Perigee, so I feel like I'm welcoming a co-worker (which I know I'm not, but that's how I feel anyway).

I'm looking forward to hearing what you'll be doing for them.

August 4, 2010 at 12:49 PM
Cat Moleski said...

Congratulations and good luck! Will be interesting to see what happens next!

August 4, 2010 at 12:51 PM
Heidi Ayarbe said...

BEst of luck! I'll still be watching closely on Twitter because, well, you make me laugh. Lots.
Congrats! Congrats!!

August 4, 2010 at 12:58 PM
Anne R. Allen said...

Does this mean you'll be able to afford a better apartment and we won't get those hilarious tweets about the leaky roof and landlord from hell? I'll miss those.

After getting a glowing rejection from you last year, I've been doing a complete overhaul on that novel, hoping to resubmit it to you some day. Sigh.

But this has to be a good move for you. I hope you're happy (and prosperous) in your new role.

And please keep blogging!

August 4, 2010 at 1:01 PM
Fran Toolan said...

Congratulations! I guess this means we'll be working together soon. look forward to it!

August 4, 2010 at 1:06 PM
Jessica Penot said...

Sorry to see you go, but congratulations on the new job!

August 4, 2010 at 1:13 PM
Rena K said...

Congratulations! Exciting news. Can't wait to her more about it.

August 4, 2010 at 1:16 PM
Olivia J. Herrell said...

I'm so happy for you, congratulations!!

~that rebel, Olivia

August 4, 2010 at 1:22 PM
Michelle Hodkin said...

I am so so so super happy for you! Congratulations!

August 4, 2010 at 1:25 PM
Andrew Wheeler said...

Biggest congratulations! Have fun downtown in the land of flightless aquatic waterfowl.

August 4, 2010 at 2:00 PM
Kate Larkindale said...

Congratulations on the new job. I hope you enjoy it!

X K8

August 4, 2010 at 2:21 PM
Anthony said...

Congratulations! How exciting!

My big question is: ARE YOU GOING TO GET TO MOVE???

:-)

August 4, 2010 at 2:48 PM
Regina said...

Congrats. That is wonderful to hear. Good Luck in your new venture.

August 4, 2010 at 3:51 PM
Hart Johnson said...

Colleen, I wish you the best of the luck with the publishing side (oddly, I have a cozy Penguin contract coming up through Berkeley Prime Crime) and I want to thank you for your HONESTY as an agent. You probably don't remember, but an interaction back in January gave me some clarity on my WiP (different work) and query that no other agent had given the time to provide. I think you provided a great service as an agent, but think the publishing side will benefit from your honesty as well. (there are some truths they need, and it seems you have the cajones to provide them)

August 4, 2010 at 4:41 PM
Lucienne said...

Glad for you, though I'll miss you at our mutual writers conferences!

August 4, 2010 at 4:47 PM
Alleged Author said...

Awesome for you! Booo for us!

August 4, 2010 at 8:30 PM
Anonymous said...

You go Colleen! Penguins rock - and so do the books.

Mischa KK Bagley.

August 4, 2010 at 9:41 PM
The Confession of the Panther Woma said...

You go Colleen! Penguins rock - and so do the books.

Mischa KK Bagley.

August 4, 2010 at 9:46 PM
Jill Wheeler said...

That's so exciting! I wish you oodles of happiness in your new position!

August 4, 2010 at 10:14 PM
Datlow said...

Congratulations. Fantastic news for you. Get in touch.

August 4, 2010 at 10:20 PM
Jenna said...

Super! I'm a Penguin author. I sure hope your job description includes "promote Jenna Glatzer's books incessantly." ;)

And I hope you love the new job.

August 5, 2010 at 2:47 AM
Lisa Hendrix said...

Wow, Colleen. Congratulations! Wishing you much success in your new venture (and keeping fingers crossed that it means we'll have an opportunity to work together down the road).

August 5, 2010 at 9:05 AM
Saritza Hernandez said...

Congratulations on your new position at Penguin! Wishing you much success!

August 5, 2010 at 9:35 AM
Gina Black said...

Congrats!! This is very wonderful news and I'm sure you'll be fantastic in your new position. Want to hear more about it once you can post.

August 5, 2010 at 10:12 AM
ryan field said...

Best wishes on your new position. Looking forward to lurking about in future posts.

August 5, 2010 at 11:06 AM
Jade L Blackwater said...

Congrats, enjoy your new adventures!

August 5, 2010 at 2:15 PM
Jawajames said...

w00t!

August 5, 2010 at 6:16 PM
Natalie Aguirre said...

Congrats Colleen. I hope it's a good move for you and that you'll continue your blog.

August 5, 2010 at 7:57 PM
Shelley said...

Congratulations on your new job!

August 5, 2010 at 11:20 PM
Dorothy Dreyer said...

Congratulations on your new job! That's awesome!

August 6, 2010 at 4:37 AM
J. M. Strother said...

Congratulations on your new position. I hope your blog endures. Best of luck.
~jon

August 6, 2010 at 2:10 PM
Sharon Gerlach said...

How exciting, Colleen--at least, I hope it is! lol Congratulations!

August 7, 2010 at 7:15 PM
portablemojo said...

Congratulations!
It was great meeting and talking with you at Backspace last year. Your frank, knowledgeable insights on the industry are invaluable. Bring just half that fire to the Penguin and you're destined to succeed!
Warmly,
Russ Viola

January 11, 2011 at 11:19 AM

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)