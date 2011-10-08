Come say hello to me at New York ComicCon!

If you're headed to New York ComicCon next weekend, swing by the Book Country booth (#2028) to say hi and grab some swag (like the awesome Nerd Alert button that Totoro is modeling up top there)! You can also meet my Book Country comrades Danielle and Molly, as well as a boatload of my NAL/Berkley editorial colleagues, who'll be working the booth with us. We've also hornswoggled urban fantasy writer Anton Strout into booth duty. (What can I say? I outweigh him by A LOT.)
Booth schedule and Awesome Swag details posted here.
I'm also moderating an amazing ComicCon panel on Sunday, October 16th; if you're an urban fantasy or paranormal romance fan, please do drop in to meet these amazing writers! Details of the panel below:
Date: Sunday, October 16thLastly, Anton Strout interviewed me recently for his FANTABULOUS new weekly podcast, The Once & Future Podcast. We talk about ComicCon, Book Country, growing up a genre reader, the publishing industry and my irrational fear of gelatinous foods. (DON'T JUDGE.) Click here to listen (or, ya know, MOCK ME).
Time: 2:30 pm to 3:30 PM
Room: 1A23
Panel: "We're No Angels: The Leading Ladies of SF/F"
Panelists: Patricia Briggs, Alison Goodman, Kim Harrison, Jeaniene Frost, Marjorie M. Liu, Sabrina Benulis and Kristen Painter. (Can you believe this line-up???)
Anyway, I hope to see a lot of you there. This last year has been kind of a whirlwind of crazy and awesome and temporary baldness and new frontiers for me, and I feel like I've been a little out of touch with all my nerdy peeps. Time to rectify that, yeah?
